AZDHS releases latest guidance to help deal with formula shortage

Posted at 1:03 PM, Jun 09, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Amid the nationwide baby formula shortage, Arizona Department of Health Services has assembled a page on its website with guidance for parents.

The site reminds parents of the danger of altering formulas, as well as buying from non-reputable vendors.

AZDHS also provides guidance on the best options for feeding a baby based on age, and reminds parents to never water down baby formula, or use formula after it has expired or been recalled.

For those preparing powdered formula, it should be consumed within one hour and thrown away by the end of the feeding because it can harbor bacteria, according to the site.

Visit the AZDHS website for additional formula and feeding information, links, and resources.

If parents are unable to fund their usual brands of formula, AZDHS suggests switching brands or using a ready-to-feed concentrate of the same brand.

