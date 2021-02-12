AZ House passes bill protecting Tribal Regalia at school graduations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Native American students in Arizona will now be allowed to wear traditional regalia during their graduation ceremonies.

The Arizona House passed HB 2705 yesterday, a new bill that prohibits a school from making a dress code policy that prevents students from wearing traditional tribal regalia or objects of cultural significance.

Back in 2019, Tucson Unified voted to allow students to wear cultural regalia after a senior wanted to represent her culture.

