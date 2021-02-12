Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

AZ House passes bill protecting Tribal Regalia at school graduations

items.[0].image.alt
Google
Generic-gavel-jpg_1475090603693_47061163_ver1.0_640_480.jpg
Posted at 5:30 AM, Feb 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-12 07:30:54-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Native American students in Arizona will now be allowed to wear traditional regalia during their graduation ceremonies.

The Arizona House passed HB 2705 yesterday, a new bill that prohibits a school from making a dress code policy that prevents students from wearing traditional tribal regalia or objects of cultural significance.

Back in 2019, Tucson Unified voted to allow students to wear cultural regalia after a senior wanted to represent her culture.

Related:
TUSD votes unanimously: Native American students can wear cultural regalia
TUSD Native American graduates wear cultural regalia at graduation

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HSL Properties Annual Stuff the Bus Event

DONATE TODAY!