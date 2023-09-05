AZ Game & Fish Dept. accepting applications for 2024 Spring hunts

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) is accepting applications for 2024 hunt permit-tags, starting Tuesday.

These allow Arizonans to hunt spring turkey, javelina, bison and raptor capture.

Department officials say every license purchased online contributes to its on-the-ground conservation efforts. People may also reprint a license if they've already purchased one.

The deadline to apply for the AZGFD Big Game Draw is Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 11:59 p.m. In order to apply for the draw, Arizonans must have a valid license on deadline day.

All motorized boats operating on state waters also require registration, except for the following exceptions:



Foreign watercraft temporarily using the waterways of the State

Military or public vessels of the United States except for recreational-type public vessels

Watercraft used solely as lifeboats

Undocumented watercraft operating under temporary certificate issued pursuant to rules adopted through the Arizona Game and Fish Commission (primarily powerboat regattas)

Non-residents may temporarily operate on Arizona waterways with their home state registration for up to 90 days per year without re-registering the watercraft in Arizona or paying the Arizona Boating Safety Infrastructure Fee

A non-resident owner of a recreational watercraft who registers a watercraft in Arizona as the state of principle operation is lawfully required to pay the Arizona Boat Safety Infrastructure Fee before placing the watercraft on Arizona waterways. The owner of such watercraft must carry and display proof of payment of the Arizona Boat Safety Infrastructure Fee while the watercraft is underway, moored or anchored on Arizona waterways. A.R.S §5-326; 5-327. Proof of payment is shown on the watercraft registration or decal.

The AZGFD takes donations year round, benefiting conservation memberships, hydration upkeep and wildlife centers.