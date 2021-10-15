AZ Attorney General asks Feds to investigate Facebook’s alleged help in human smuggling

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich is asking U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate Facebook for the alleged help in human smuggling at Arizona’s southern border.

General Brnovich reached out to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerburg to address his claim that human smugglers and drug cartels use the platform to advertise their smuggling services.

The Facebook Vice President of State Public Policy, William Castleberry, put out a statement in response to Brnovich's inquiry.

"We have been working diligently to proactively remove content relating to drug trafficking or promoting human smuggling services from our platform," Castleberry said.

Castleberry also noted they do not want to interfere with people's right to seek asylum and allow for people to search for ways to enter another country.

“We do allow people to share information about how to enter a country illegally or request information about how to be smuggled,” Castleberry said.

Brnovich is seeking help from the federal government because he believes that it is their responsibility to punish violations of U.S. immigration laws.

