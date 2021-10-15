Watch
AZ Attorney General asks Feds to investigate Facebook’s alleged help in human smuggling

Bob Christie/AP
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich speaks at a Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, news conference in Phoenix where he announced consumer fraud lawsuits against e-cigarette makers Juul Labs and Eonsmoke. The Republican said both firms used deceptive marketing of flavored products with high nicotine content to hook young people. Juul has suspended most marketing and flavors and says it is working with state prosecutors to discourage youth vaping. Eonsmoke didn't immediately comment. (AP Photo/Bob Christie)
Posted at 6:56 AM, Oct 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-15 09:56:34-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich is asking U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate Facebook for the alleged help in human smuggling at Arizona’s southern border.

General Brnovich reached out to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerburg to address his claim that human smugglers and drug cartels use the platform to advertise their smuggling services.

The Facebook Vice President of State Public Policy, William Castleberry, put out a statement in response to Brnovich's inquiry.

"We have been working diligently to proactively remove content relating to drug trafficking or promoting human smuggling services from our platform," Castleberry said.

Castleberry also noted they do not want to interfere with people's right to seek asylum and allow for people to search for ways to enter another country.

“We do allow people to share information about how to enter a country illegally or request information about how to be smuggled,” Castleberry said.

Brnovich is seeking help from the federal government because he believes that it is their responsibility to punish violations of U.S. immigration laws.

