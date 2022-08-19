AZ abortion ruling to be decided next month

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In court hearings today Arizona's Attorney General argued for returning Arizona to an abortion law that predates Arizona statehood and imposes a total ban on abortions except to protect the life of the mother.

Planned Parenthood argued for enforcing a law recently passed by the Arizona Legislature that still allows some abortions up to 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Now it's up to Superior Court Judge Kellie Johnson to rule which law should be enforced. She said she may rule late next month.

Planned Parenthood attorneys argued that enforcing the older law ignores many other abortion related laws passed both before and after the U.S. Supreme Court confirmed a right to abortion in Roe vs. Wade.

A new Supreme Court ruling in June overturned Roe and set the stage for the dispute Judge Johnson is being asked to decide.