Avra Valley semi wreck sends one to hospital

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - A wreck involving two semi trucks in Avra Valley Thursday morning sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries.

2 semi trucks involved in an accident on WB I-10 just before Avra Valley. Traffic is only moving in 1 lane. Backups occurring. Please avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/RARzVNEn4g — Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) January 18, 2018

Northwest Fire's Brian Keeley says westbound Interstate 10 traffic is down to one lane.

Motorists should avoid the area.