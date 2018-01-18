Avra Valley semi wreck sends one to hospital

Phil Villarreal
5:17 AM, Jan 18, 2018
1 hour ago

A wreck involving two semi trucks in Avra Valley Thursday morning sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries.

Northwest Fire

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - A wreck involving two semi trucks in Avra Valley Thursday morning sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries.

Northwest Fire's Brian Keeley says westbound Interstate 10 traffic is down to one lane. 

Motorists should avoid the area.

