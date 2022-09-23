Aviation job demand thrives in Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As the aviation industry grows, so does the demand for mechanics. But, that job demand is not keeping local Pima Community College students down, they are considering it challenge accepted.

“I won’t be stepping in to an entry level position with how much demand their is, I will have to be stepping into something a little bit higher, it makes me want to do better while I am in school, learn as much as I can so that when I get into the industry and I have my licenses, I am ready to go,” said Suzanne Roy, Student Mechanic.

Aviation mechanic jobs are so in demand because the mechanics are retiring faster than they can be replaced. Plus, there is an estimated 40% increase in Aviation jobs for the Southern Arizona region alone.

Nearly 90% of PCC graduates enter the aerospace field immediately after graduation. Plus, with the job demand increasing, so is the pay. The annual starting wage for an avionics technician range anywhere from $57000 to 67,000 thousand dollars here in Southern Arizona.

PCC is one of 87 U.S. colleges that students can get an aviation maintenance degree. They have even seen students from out of state moving to Southern Arizona for this program, and safely landing a secure job.