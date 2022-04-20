Average price of home in Tucson is up 20% from last year at $336,300

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Association of REALTORS® is reporting a 20.5% increase in year-to-date median sales price for a home.

This largest trade association in Southern Arizona lists the new, average price at $336,300.

Norada Real Estate Investments ran the numbers.

Their analysis reveals a total of 2,059 single-family homes were sold from Jan. to Feb. That's a slight decrease of 0.6% from 2021

The real estate firm believes this decline in sales is because of an increase in mortgage interest rates, which briefly exceeded 4% in February.

Mortgage interest rates have not been this high since since May 2019.

Across Pima County, the median list price of homes is up 18.6% compared to last year at $350,000.

According to Norada, Tanque Verde has a median listing price of $699,000, making it the most expensive neighborhood.

Flowing Wells has a median listing price of $239,500, making it the most affordable neighborhood around.