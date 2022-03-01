Average person in Tucson spends $1,798 on monthly bills, 10% lower than U.S. average

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Doxo, which runs payment protection software, recently discovered the average Tucsonan pays just under $1,800 a month on rent, food, etc.

Analysts found this is 10.2% lower than the national average of about $1,980.

The all-in-one bill-pay app sourced statistics from its own database, as well as the U.S. Census Bureau to come to these conclusions.

Average costs of month bills in Tucson for 2022 are estimated to be:



Mortgage - $1,100/Rent - $913

Auto Loans - $457

Utilities - $339

Health Insurance - $235

Auto Insurance - $146

Cable & Internet - $109

Mobile - $90

Alarm & Security - $51

Life Insurance - $86

"The market size of each bill type is influenced by the actual percentage of households paying each category," Doxo clarified. "For example, consumers that pay rent are not typically also paying a mortgage."

According to the Census Bureau, Americans have an average household income of about $67,521 a year, spending $24,032 annually on "common bills."

This means more than a third of Americans’ yearly salary is put toward "core expenses."

"The report reveals that the average household is paying more out-of-pocket per month for auto loans, auto insurance and even mobile phone bills than essential costs like health or life insurance, which are frequently covered by their employer or automatically deducted from paychecks," Doxo added.

Ultimately, the 2022 U.S. Bill Pay Market Size & Category Breakout Report found Americans spend $3.12 trillion on the above household categories.