Average gas prices in Tucson up over 23% compared to last year, 40% across America

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The American Automobile Association (AAA) has announced average gas prices in Tucson are up 23.19% compared to last year at $3.882 a gallon.

This price inches closer to the highest recorded average for unleaded gas Tucson saw back in 2008 during the Great Recession.

According to the federation of motor clubs:



Average price of diesel gas increased by 28.54%

Average price of regular gas increased by 22.56%

Average price of mid-level gas increased by 21.28%

Average price of premium gas increased by 20.4126%

Compared to last week and a month ago, average gas prices in Tucson have gone up by 1.06% and 5.53%, respectively.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics added to the conversation confirming the average price of gas has gone up by an astounding 40% compared to this time last year.

Ultimately, Arizona's average of $3.747 is about 5.44% above the national average of $3.543 per gallon.

