Average gas prices are 50% higher nationwide compared to last year

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For the first time in American history, the average gas price in all 50 states is above $4.

The average cost of a gallon of gasoline is currently $4.56, according to AAA.

This is 50% higher than the average a year ago at $3.04.

AAA

It is also about 9% higher than it was a month ago at $4.08.

Most of the highest prices are found along the west coast and northeast.

Kansas and Oklahoma are the lowest with $4.02 and $4.03, respectively.