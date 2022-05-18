Average gas prices are 50% higher nationwide compared to last year

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For the first time in American history, the average gas price in all 50 states is above $4.
The average cost of a gallon of gasoline is currently $4.56, according to AAA.
This is 50% higher than the average a year ago at $3.04.
It is also about 9% higher than it was a month ago at $4.08.
Most of the highest prices are found along the west coast and northeast.
Kansas and Oklahoma are the lowest with $4.02 and $4.03, respectively.
