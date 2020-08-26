Menu

Autopsy: Man died of natural causes in Cochise County Jail

Posted at 12:49 PM, Aug 26, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-26 15:49:53-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — Autopsy results say a man died of natural causes in Cochise County Jail in July.

According to a Cochise County Sheriff's Office Facebook post, 58-year-old Eric Preman was booked into jail after Willcox police arrested him on charges of providing false information to a police officer, disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing.

Preman was placed in 14-day quarantine status. At 12:57 p.m. July 6, jail staff found him non-responsive while sitting on the toilet and wearing his jail-issued uniform.

According to an autopsy conducted by the Pima County Medical Examiner, Preman died of natural causes due to gastrointestinal issues.

