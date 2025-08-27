Autopsy identifies man shot in front of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base

KGUN 9 has obtained the autopsy that identifies 44-year-old Jonathan Rogers as the man shot and killed outside of the Craycroft Gate at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base on August 4.

A news release from D-M detailed how he failed to stop and identify himself at the gate.

The news release said he continued to drive erratically and crashed into a barrier, then attempted to reverse.

Defenders from the 355th Security Forces Squadron followed protocol and fired a weapon to stop the intruder, the news release said.

The autopsy describes multiple gunshot wounds and says the manner of death is a homicide.