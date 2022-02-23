Watch
Autopsy: Gunshots killed migrant in Border Patrol encounter

Associated Press
Posted at 6:22 PM, Feb 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-22 20:22:51-05

PHOENIX (AP) — The Pima County Medical Examiner says an autopsy determined that an unidentified male migrant died from multiple gunshot wounds over the weekend after reportedly being shot by Border Patrol personnel in southern Arizona.

The agency says it will have no more information until the final examination report is released. It was unknown when that will be.

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office earlier reported the shooting occurred around 10 p.m. Saturday during an encounter between a Border Patrol agent and some migrants in a rugged mountainous area northeast of the border city of Douglas.

Agents detained several migrants in the same place.

