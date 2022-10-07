Autonomous trucking company expands Tucson operation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Global self-driving technology company TuSimple, founded in 2015, first opened in Arizona in 2017. The company focuses on developing autonomous commercial trucking driving technology.

Now, after a few years in the state, TuSimple is expanding its Tucson facility, which company co-founder and CEO Xiaodi Hou calls a "crucial arm" of the operation.

Governor Doug Ducey, who was conducting a tour of Southern Arizona on Thursday, Oct. 6, attended the grand opening of TuSimple's expansion.

"I think it takes people time to get around what an autonomous vehicle is," Ducey said. "It also scares some folks because so many jobs come from transportation. But overall there will be more jobs because of this technology. But the bottom line on this is safety this is going to save lives."

TuSimple's autonomous driving technology is specifically designed for commercial trucks, and says its goal is to "make freight transportation safer, more efficient, and sustainable."

Ducey said the expansion will create a boost in the Southern Arizona economy, bringing more jobs to the region.

"“Our first-class team in Tucson has developed and strengthened industry-leading technology that has made significant progress in advancing safe and reliable autonomous trucking – including the world’s first commercial trucking runs on public roads with no driver onboard," said Hou.

"We applaud Governor Ducey and the State of Arizona for being tremendous partners in this work that will make our roads safer and strengthen our supply chains," Hou said. Now, by expanding our operations in Tucson with new high-tech labs and more capacity, we’re one step closer to commercializing autonomous trucking and working towards a safer and environmentally sustainable trucking future.”

TuSimple is a San Diego-based company with operations in Texas and Arizona domestically. The company also has a presence in Europe and China.