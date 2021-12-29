Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Autonomous trucker TuSimple logs first no-human road test

Test drive started in Tucson
items.[0].image.alt
Megan Meier
Odd items are piled on top of one another at a maintenance yard in Tucson. All were pulled from some of the busiest stretches of highway in Southern Arizona.
I-10 in Marana
Posted at 9:00 AM, Dec 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-29 11:05:09-05

NEW YORK (AP) — A semitruck guided by technology from the company TuSimple completed an 80-mile route in Arizona with no human on board and no human intervention during the trip, the company said Wednesday.

San Diego-based TuSimple says it’s the first successful fully-autonomous run by a class 8 vehicle, or semi, on open public roads with no human intervention.

The nighttime trip earlier this month started at a railyard in Tucson, Arizona and ended at a distribution center in Phoenix with approval and supervision from the Arizona Department of Transportation and law enforcement. Founded in 2015, TuSimple says it has 70 autonomous trucks globally.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!