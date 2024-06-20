Autism Society Pride Mixer makes space for neurodivergent, LGBTQ+ adults to meet

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Pride Month event this Saturday aims to be inclusive, on multiple spectra.

The Autism Society of Southern Arizona is set to host its second annual Autistic Pride Mixer this Saturday, aiming to celebrate both Pride Month and Autistic Pride Day, which was earlier this week.

The event will be held at the United Cerebral Palsy building at 630 N. Craycroft Road in Tucson, offering a safe and inclusive space for neurodivergent individuals who also identify as LGBTQ.

“Autistic individuals are three-to-four times more likely to be part of the LGBTQ spectrum,” said Kate Elliott, Executive Director of the Autism Society of Southern Arizona.

The organization’s mission is to empower neurodivergent individuals, providing them with resources and fostering connections. This mixer is a significant step towards achieving that goal.

The event will feature games, food, and music, ensuring a fun and engaging environment for attendees.

“We spend that first hour kind of mixing everybody up, giving everybody a chance to meet each other,” Elliott explained. The second hour will focus on socializing with food and various board games.

Last year’s mixer saw around 40 participants, and the event aims to provide a welcoming atmosphere where individuals can be themselves and feel comfortable.

“We welcome all of it… and we want you to come be yourself and be comfortable however you are,” Elliott added.

The mixer is for adults only, with a $10 ticket fee that covers event costs. You can purchase them here.

For more information about the event or the Autism Society of Southern Arizona, visit their website, AS-AZ.org.