Authorities work to recover body after Buckeye mine accident

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (AP) — Maricopa County authorities say they’re trying to remove the body of a crane operator who was killed in a Buckeye mining accident.

County sheriff’s officials say they were notified of a crane under water on state land last Saturday night and the crane operator was reported missing.

They say a dive team found the dead man trapped under the crane equipment. The victim’s name hasn’t been released yet. Sheriff’s officials say it appears to be an accidental death, but their investigation is ongoing.

