Authorities seeking information after horse shot, killed in Gilbert

GILBERT, Ariz. - Police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect who shot and killed a horse in Gilbert last month.

Authorities were contacted on Jan. 16 after the owner found Susie the horse suffering from a gunshot wound to her side near Greenfield and Pecos roads.

The owner told authorities that the injury may have occurred on Jan. 13

According to a police spokesperson, the injury caused "significant damage" and she later died.

Officials say they have not received any reports of similar incidents in the area, but they're continuing to search for evidence or leads in the case.

Anyone who may know what happened to Susie is urged to call detective Potter at 480-635-7470.