Authorities seeking information after horse shot, killed in Gilbert

abc15.com staff
11:59 AM, Feb 21, 2018
2 hours ago
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GILBERT, Ariz. - Police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect who shot and killed a horse in Gilbert last month.

Authorities were contacted on Jan. 16 after the owner found Susie the horse suffering from a gunshot wound to her side near Greenfield and Pecos roads.

The owner told authorities that the injury may have occurred on Jan. 13

According to a police spokesperson, the injury caused "significant damage" and she later died. 

Officials say they have not received any reports of similar incidents in the area, but they're continuing to search for evidence or leads in the case.

Anyone who may know what happened to Susie is urged to call detective Potter at 480-635-7470. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top