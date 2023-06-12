Authorities searching for a Texas man with dementia

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Bobby Gray left Texas with his son and his son's friend in two separate vehicles. They were traveling to Lodi, California when they stopped at a rest stop west of Flagstaff on June 10.

During the stop, Bobby entered a Red 2005 Dodge Dakota and started driving westbound on the I-40. The son and friend lost sight of Bobby and have not heard from him since.

Bobby has severe dementia. The vehicle license plate is BW74061. The vehicle also had a 700 Honda Shadow motorcycle in the bed of the truck. An example is provided of the models of the vehicles.

Bobby Gray is described as a white male, 5'1", 154 pounds, with blue eyes and gray hair. He is 79 years old and was last seen wearing a white button-up shirt, blue jeans, and glasses.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Coconino County Sheriff's Office at 928-774-4523 or 1-800-338-7888.