Authorities: Pedestrians killed in Wednesday, Thursday wrecks

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Authorities reported two deadly wrecks involving pedestrians in the Tucson area Thursday.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a pedestrian died on State Route 86 near milepost 166 in a wreck that happened at about 4:39 a.m.
Also on Thursday, Tucson police confirmed that a pedestrian was killed in a crash near Alvernon and Concord at about 6 p.m. Wednesday.
A Ford Explorer was driving southbound on Alvernon when it hit the pedestrian. The driver stayed at the scene and was not impaired. No citations or charges were issued.
