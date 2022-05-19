Authorities offering up to $5,000 reward for information on Marana house fires

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Friday, a fire at the 10000 block of North Leopard Gecko Terrace took out 12 homes under construction.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for the persons in connection to the fire.

These fires are a grim reminder of the dangers posed by arson to residents, property, and the firefighters in our communities.



The quick actions by the Northwest Fire District prevented these fires from spreading throughout the area and causing additional damage and injuries. ATF Acting Special Agent in Charge Brent Beavers

Anyone with information about these crimes should contact ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS.

