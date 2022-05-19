Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Authorities offering up to $5,000 reward for information on Marana house fires

FIRE.PNG
KGUN9
FIRE.PNG
Posted at 12:16 PM, May 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-19 15:19:57-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Friday, a fire at the 10000 block of North Leopard Gecko Terrace took out 12 homes under construction.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for the persons in connection to the fire.

These fires are a grim reminder of the dangers posed by arson to residents, property, and the firefighters in our communities.

The quick actions by the Northwest Fire District prevented these fires from spreading throughout the area and causing additional damage and injuries.
ATF Acting Special Agent in Charge Brent Beavers

Anyone with information about these crimes should contact ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-GMT_480x360.jpg

4:30 AM - 7:00 AM José Zozaya, Lydia Camarillo and April Madison ⏰