Authorities involved in multiple mountain rescues over the weekend

One incident involves a rattlesnake bite
Two Cochise County rescues took place over the weekend.
Posted at 5:01 PM, Jul 11, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Authorities were involved in multiple mountain rescues over the weekend.

Department of Public Safety (DPS) officials said they worked with Cochise County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) in two separate situations.

The first incident began at about 3 a.m. on Saturday when deputies heard about an undocumented immigrant lost in the Huachuca Mountains.

Sheriff Mark J. Dannels shared over social media that Border Patrol told the sheriff's department about it, saying there weren't enough agents to respond.

He says responding authorities had originally planned on sending a ground team, but couldn't because of the lost person's condition. That's when the DPS and CCSO Search and Rescue Unit sent in a helicopter to rescue the individual.

Later Saturday morning at about 10, the CCSO heard about a rattlesnake biting a 64-year-old woman near the end of Carr Canyon Road and about a mile past the trailhead.

A DPS Air Rescue Unit then teamed up again with CCSO deputies to rescue her.

Rural Metro firefighters and the Pima County Sheriff's Department Search and Rescue Unit also worked together while rescuing a hiker.

Rangers involved say it happened Sunday afternoon on Finger Rock Trail.

