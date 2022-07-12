TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Authorities were involved in multiple mountain rescues over the weekend.

Department of Public Safety (DPS) officials said they worked with Cochise County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) in two separate situations.

The first incident began at about 3 a.m. on Saturday when deputies heard about an undocumented immigrant lost in the Huachuca Mountains.

Sheriff Mark J. Dannels shared over social media that Border Patrol told the sheriff's department about it, saying there weren't enough agents to respond.

#Teamwork! 🚁 Our Ranger 56 air rescue crew had a busy Saturday assisting our colleagues at Cochise County Sheriff's Office Search & Rescue with two rescue missions in the Huachuca Mountains south of Sierra Vista.

📸: CCSO SAR pic.twitter.com/bDGMiESHLd — Dept. of Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) July 11, 2022

He says responding authorities had originally planned on sending a ground team, but couldn't because of the lost person's condition. That's when the DPS and CCSO Search and Rescue Unit sent in a helicopter to rescue the individual.

Later Saturday morning at about 10, the CCSO heard about a rattlesnake biting a 64-year-old woman near the end of Carr Canyon Road and about a mile past the trailhead.

A DPS Air Rescue Unit then teamed up again with CCSO deputies to rescue her.

Rural Metro firefighters and the Pima County Sheriff's Department Search and Rescue Unit also worked together while rescuing a hiker.

Rangers involved say it happened Sunday afternoon on Finger Rock Trail.

@Arizona_DPS Ranger assisted on an afternoon rescue yesterday on Finger Rock Trail. Now is not the time to start hiking. If you plan on hiking, start early. #knowyourlimits #sar @RuralMetroCAZ @PimaSheriff pic.twitter.com/8PDsoSIHBT — PCSD Search and Rescue (@PCSD_SAR) July 11, 2022