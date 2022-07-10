Auditions underway for reopening of Old Tucson Studios

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Saturday, dozens of hopeful actors and actresses auditioned with Old Tucson Studios ahead of their big reopening.

"I work in radio and one of the DJs shared the post that they were having an open casting call. I just went for it," said Rene Valdez.

Valdez is excited about the opportunity to work at a place he grew up visiting.

"It went really good. I thought I was going to go out for the Halloween stuff, but they said I may be more of a sheriff. I'll take it," said Valdez.

Old Tucson is specifically casting for their Halloween-themed 'Nightfall' event. It will be the park's first time open since the pandemic and under new ownership

"American Heritage Railways presented a proposal to Pima County. It was voted on by the board and they approved us at the end of March this year. We immediately came down and immediately started planning Nightfall," said American Heritage Railways Production Manager, Michael Thomas-Visgar.

This year will be Nightfall's 30th anniversary. Thomas-Visgar said it will be an event for everyone to enjoy.

"If you want to come and get scared, hang out with your friends and walk through the mazes, you can do that. If you want to come here and investigate a story and mystery that's happening in the town, everything you can do in the town plays into that story," said Thomas-Visgar.

Old Tucson will officially open it's doors on October 6.

"Whether I get hired or not, I'll be here this October. Whether I'm working or bringing my kids, I'll be here," said Tiffany Jetton.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

