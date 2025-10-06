ATV rollover on Westside sends two people to hospital

Two people were transported to the hospital Sunday evening following an ATV rollover on Tucson's west side.

According to a social media post from Drexel Heights Fire District, emergency crews, and Pima County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to reports of a rollover near West Drexel Road and Camino Verde.

Upon arrival, crews found an ATV on its side. Witnesses said the vehicle had rolled up to four times before resting on the driver's side. The driver was ejected during the rollover. The remaining occupants were able to exit the ATV on their own, the news release said.

Two of the people involved in the rollover were transported to Banner University Medical Center - Main Campus, in serious-but-stable condition, the post said.

The third patient declined medical treatment, the post said.