Attorney general’s office advises to protect your information against a data breach

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Imagine putting in your password, but that password doesn’t matter because someone already has all of your information. Now imagine that information gets put on the dark web.

It’s a reality for many who have had their data breached.

Vince Rabago, the attorney general’s chief counsel for the consumer protection and advocacy section said the dark web is where illegal activity can and does occur.

When it comes to knowing if your personal information is on the web, Rabago said it can be hard to know.

However, he said there are a few ways to protect your data.

“Change your passwords for your email, change your passwords for your financial accounts,” Rabago said.

If you notice something is wrong with your finances, he said to check your credit report every four months for a year.

“And then you keep an eye on those and look for suspicious transactions so you can be ready to challenge and dispute those,” he said.

Margaret Chaney, the president of the Tucson Education Association, is still worrying about how TUSD is protecting people’s information because her information is kept with the district as well.

As for what the district is doing to protect their data and information, she said they recently upgraded their security system, so any new information they entered since the breach is safe.

However, she feels like TUSD needs to limit the data they keep.

“A lot of this information is in our data because the government requires it. So if it’s not required then we shouldn’t be asking for it. It shouldn’t be stored anywhere,” she said.

However, she’s still wondering about how the district is going to protect employees from potential breaches and said she’s still talking with them about how they can do that.

“I am doing the best I can to try to assure folks that this is not a problem that’s just been put aside,” she said.

