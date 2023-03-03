Attorney General investigating Cochise County Board of Supervisors

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes is investigating if the Cochise County Board of Supervisors violated a state open meeting law, according to a letter she sent to the Board.

The Board of Supervisors voted for Recorder David Stevens to take over the position of Election Director.

However, Mayes says a board member may have solicited a vote during a work session.

A discussion surrounding amendments delegations for Election Director was also not posted to the public.

The Board has until March 15 to respond.

KGUN 9 has reached out to the Board of Supervisors for a statement and is expected to receive an update tonight.