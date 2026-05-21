Attend free flood risk awareness workshops in Cochise County next week

A series of free Flood Risk Awareness workshops will be held in cities around Cochise County next week.

According to a news release from the Cochise County Board of Supervisors, one meeting will be held in Willcox on May 26, from 10 a.m. to noon, at the Willcox Community Center, 312 W. Stewart St.

A second meeting will be held in Benson on May 26, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., at the Cochise College Benson Center, 1025 State Route 90.

The third meeting will be held in Douglas on May 27, from 10 a.m. to noon, at the Douglas Visitor Center, 345 E. 16th St.

The workshops will focus on flood risk communication, emergency preparedness, weather alerts and steps residents can take to reduce risks to homes and families, the news release said.

They will include information from the Arizona Department of Water Resources, National Weather Service, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs and Cochise County, the news release said.

They are being presented by the Arizona Silver Jackets in partnership with local, state and federal agencies.

