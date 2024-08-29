At the Humane Society: Pets on Jersey's Journeys

TUCSON, Ariz. — Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're all up for adoption at the Humane Society of Southern Arizona.

- Reggie is a 12-year-old orange tabby cat. He spent most of his life living on the streets, where someone was feeding him and other community cats. But when he got a little older and needed some care, the shelter scooped him up to help him find a place to live. Reggie loves people, and actually ran right up to us when we got to the shelter. He does not like dogs, and was very quick to tell that to Jersey. He'd love a quiet, gentle home without any dogs!

- Tracy is a 1-year-old white and gray tabby cat. She's a little scared of dogs, but she's happy to be around other cats and people. While she can be shy, she warms up quickly and will do great in the right situation.

- Dakota is a 3-year-old German Shepherd mix. She's a sweet girl who can be a little shy at first, but she warms up quickly, and is an absolute lover. She's very loyal and affectionate, and she really loves other dogs!

- Marni and Aggie are 4 month old pug mixes. These little cuties are as puppy as can be. They're playful, energetic and silly, and they love attention! They don't need to be adopted together, and they have 3 more brothers who are looking for homes as well!

