At the Humane Society: Dogs and cats on Jersey's Journeys

TUCSON, Ariz. — Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're all up for adoption at the Humane Society of Southern Arizona.

- Tuck Tuck is a senior gray and brown tortoiseshell cat. She's an affectionate, curious girl, who had no problem being around Jersey! She does have Feline FIV, which is not a huge concern. It transfers through deep bites, and is only a risk to other cats. It's not a threat for people or dogs, and as long as you don't have any cats that would be rough with him, it shouldn't be an issue.

- Mufasa is a senior orange tabby cat. This sweet boy is super curious, and can't wait to get out of the shelter. He's a little bit of an adventurer, and actually loves to swim in the water! He had no problem being around Jersey, and can't wait to find his forever home.

- Joshy is a tan and black 10-month-old shepherd mix. This sweet boy is a little shy at first, and is definitely a little camera shy, but once he warms up, he can't wait to be friends. He's got some puppy energy, and really just wants to be in a home where he can get lots of love.

- Rocky is a 7-month-old white and tan pit mix. This sweet happy boy is the perfect combination of puppy energy, politeness, and being absolutely adorable. He loves making friends, and is very outgoing. He has a very handsome long tail, and when it accidentally brushed Jersey (and Jersey yelped...) this sweet boy was quick to make sure Jersey was okay. He's an affectionate, playful guy, who will make a wonderful pet.

