At the Humane Society; Adoptable pets on Jersey's Journeys

TUCSON, Ariz. — Here are this week's dogs and cats going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes. All of them are up for adoption at the Humane Society of Southern Arizona.

- Precious is a 13-year-old long haired gray cat. She's a sweet girl, who really loves attention! She wants nothing more than to be petted and loved all day long. She's done really well in a foster home, and can't wait to find a family who will love her forever.

- Venus is a 5-year-old black cat. She's a little shy at first, but she warms up pretty quickly. She's looking for a family who can give her lots of attention and let her come out of her shell.

- Ember is a young adult copper-colored pit mix. This happy girl loves treats, loves attention, and loves giving kisses! She's pretty excitable, and loves people. She'll do great in a home that can give her an outlet for her energy.

- Frida Kahlo is a young adult black and white pit mix. This sweet girl is a little skittish and a little shy, so she's having trouble getting noticed in the shelter. She responds well to positive attention though, and once she warms up she's a fun girl! When she's excited, her ears stick out to the sides like a little airplane, and she absolutely loves other dogs. She'd do great in a home with a companion!