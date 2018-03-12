2 killed, 3 critical in NYC helicopter crash

Associated Press
6:53 PM, Mar 11, 2018
3 hours ago

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 11: At least 2 dead as helicopter crashes into New York City's East River on March 11, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Dimitrios Kambouris
Copyright Getty Images

NEW YORK (AP) - A helicopter has crashed into New York City's East River, killing two passengers and critically injuring three others.

Police say a sixth person, the pilot, freed himself and was rescued by a passing tugboat Sunday night.

The helicopter was being chartered for a photo shoot when it went down near Gracie Mansion, the mayoral residence.

Police and fire department divers pulled the five passengers from the helicopter.

Video posted on Twitter shows a red helicopter land hard in the water and then flip on its side as its rotors beat the water.

