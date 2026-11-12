At least 12 injured in nine-vehicle crash on I-10

At least 12 people were injured in a nine-vehicle collision Thursday morning.

Around 7:43 a.m., officials say a crash happened in the area of eastbound I-10 west of Twin Peaks Road.

The crash resulted in injuries to at least 12 people.

Two people were taken to local hospitals, including one who sustained serious injuries.

Police say the commercial motor vehicle driver involved in the crash was cited for failure to control vehicle to avoid a collision.

Several vehicles were towed from the scene.

The collision is currently under investigation.