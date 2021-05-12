ASU trying to determine cause of fire on roof of building

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona State University officials say they’re still trying to determine what caused construction materials on the roof of a new academic building to catch fire.

Dozens of firefighters from Tempe, Scottsdale, Mesa, Phoenix and Chandler fought the blaze Tuesday night, and ASU officials later said there was limited damage to the mid-rise building and no injuries.

The building will house classrooms, a conference center and research labs for biological sciences, engineering, life sciences and sustainability. The $194 million building is scheduled to open in the fall.

