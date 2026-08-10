Assault on fire captain, deputies at Westside house fire yields two arrests

Two west-side residents were arrested Sunday night for allegedly assaulting a fire captain and two deputies who responded to a fire at their home.

According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to a house fire in the 10,000 block of West Mercury Drive at just after 7:30 p.m.

Deputies arrived at the home to find the home's residents agitated by Drexel Heights Fire Department personnel. The residents were ordered to step away from the fire operations, but refused, PCSD said.

One of the residents assaulted a fire captain. When deputies attempted to detain the male, he resisted and assaulted two deputies, PCSD said.

The two people arrested were identified as 35-year-old Sean Michael Gueffroy and 36-year-old Sarah Marie Peterson.

They were charged with aggravated assault and booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex.

A juvenile male was cited on-scene for obstruction, PCSD said.

