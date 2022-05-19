Assault near Santa Rita Park leaves man in hospital

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department (TPD) says there was an assault near Santa Rita Park Thursday.

TPD has confirmed one man has been transported to the hospital with serious injuries and two people have been detained.

The cause of the assault has not been determined yet.

This story is still developing.

According to Mapazdashboard The Tucson Metropolitan Statistical Area had a rate of 473.5 violent crimes per 100,000 residents in 2020. Which is slightly lower than that state's total of 484.8.

Arizona had the second-highest rate of violent crimes per capita when compared to the western states.