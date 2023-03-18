As the LIV Golf Tournament begins, neighbors weigh in with concerns

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — As the LIV Golf Tournament begins, it's bringing hundreds of people to the area. But some of the neighbors are concerned about how it's impacting their neighborhood.

Jeff Penfil moved to the area about seven years ago for the scenery and the peaceful neighborhood. But this week, in the early morning hours, he said he heard a booming noise.

"It woke me up through the doors," he said. "When I opened my back door it was even louder so I called the police department."

He said the police responded quickly and the noise level was brought down. But it's not just the noise, it's also the traffic.

"What if there's a medical emergency and we can't get through because it went to a one lane road," he said.

The neighborhood is home to not only a few golf courses but golf fans like Mark Johnson.

"I've been playing golf since I was 10 years old," he said. "It's been a big part of my life."

But he said the LIVE Golf Tournament was poorly planned for the community and has impacted the surrounding landscape.

"We haven't received any information about this tournament, logistics or anything," Johnson said. "They're flying drones in the area. We have two nesting Great Horned Owls and we usually hear them hooting. But lately, we haven't heard them."

For Penfil, he hopes this year is the last year for the tournament.

"It's just destruction of a landscape for money, " he said. "They have a five year contract. I want them to get rid of the next four years and not do it again."

