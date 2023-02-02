As inflation rates rise, local vegan deli continues forward

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Federal Reserve raised interested rates on Wednesday in an effort to slow inflation and bring prices down. While inflation is slowing, the high prices are still around, which is difficult for consumers and local business owners.

Midtown Vegan Deli and Market opened about a year ago and the owner Tanya Barnett said the goal is to create a more sustainable, healthier community.

"I wanted to make a difference in the world," she said. "And I think the biggest difference we can make is through food."

But inflation and high prices were difficult issues to navigate.

"This is something that I did on my own," she said. "And so, of course, being mindful of pricing and having those prices going up all the time was a big stressor for me."

She is able to keep her prices lower but the groceries in the freezer section have increased in price.

"If I had to make a profit off of this then I'd need to raise prices, but right now I'm focused on providing good food," she said.

One of the ways she suggests for people to help the community during this time of high prices is to shop locally.

"One of the best ways that our community can combat inflation is to keep supporting local," she said. "Inflation effects us greatly so we really appreciate when people choose to put their money in our businesses and keep us open."

