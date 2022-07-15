TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — While inflation is on the rise across the country, job seekers have pushed higher pay to the top of their priority list.

Tucson resident Jamie Dawson is looking for a new career.

Pima County hosted its quarterly job fair at the Kino Event Center on Thursday, July 14.

"I’m actually trying to get back out there in the market and I’m finding it a little more difficult because it’s not like the old days where you can sit down and get an interview," said Dawson. "Everything is online now."

Dawson has applied to about 15 jobs over the last couple of months. He says response time from employers is slow, or there's no response at all.

"It’s a little bit more different as far as you put the application in, but they don’t know your personality," Dawson said. "You don’t get to showcase who you are, only if you get the interview.”

Even after receiving a job offer, Dawson is still looking for the perfect match.

"I got hired with one but it didn’t seem like the right fit, so I decided to go elsewhere," said Dawson.

Dawson said he's trying to "make sure the amount of money that I’m looking for is there and to make sure the work-life balance is there.”

Work-life balance was also the topic of conversation for 19-year-old future UArizona student, Victoria Ruvalcaba.

"I wasn’t doing too well with working and going to school at the same time so that is really important to me right now,” Ruvalcaba said.

Pima County said they have seen over a 100% increase in job applications per month since doing in-person job fairs.

For more information on jobs and recruitment events in Pima County, visit their website.