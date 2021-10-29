As HBO production continues, feature film 'Majestic' finishes shooting in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — There is a resurgence happening in the movie making industry in Tucson.

Friday, was the eleventh and final day of shooting for the cast and crew of a feature-length film called "Majestic."

KGUN 9 got an exclusive look at the ranch scenes being filmed in the Catalina Foothills.

Pat Parris

"Majestic" is a story set in Tucson about a majestic horse, a young girl who nurses it back to health, and a villain who takes the horse away.

"It's about Tucson, it's about Southern Arizona and this film is not being shot in New Mexico," said Mark Headley, producer of "Majestic." "It's being shot in Tucson, Arizona. And it's about Tucson, Arizona."

That villain is played by local actor Sean Dillingham.

Pat Parris

The veteran actor has also made appearances in major TV series like Yellowstone and Better Call Saul.

He's now splitting time between the "Majestic" set and the set of the HBO Max series "Duster."

"I'm doing this film "Majestic" and at the same time I'm doing the HBO show, as well, that's filming here in town," said actor Sean Dillingham. "It's nice to see stuff coming back to Tucson."

Dillingham knows the major economic impact the resurgence of the film industry is having on Tucson. He's also grateful for the work so close to home.

"It's nice. As an actor I'm traveling everywhere to act," explained Dillingham. "New Mexico, and Utah and California. I'd love to see it come back to Arizona."

A big reason "Majestic" is being filmed in Tucson is actually because of Chinese investors.

"Tucson's beautiful. It's a beautiful city," said Yuling Wei.

Wei is not only one of the investors, but she's also acting in the film.

She credits Mark Headley for reaching out to her to get this project off the ground.

"It's not easy," aid Headley. "The hardest part of making a film is getting the financing to do it."

While the nearly $1 million in financing comes from China, the money is being spent here in Tucson.

"Along with HBO, which is shooting here, it's a huge economic impact," Headley said. "One-third of a budget is dumped in the community."

There are dozens of local crew members. Plus, actors selected by a local casting director.

"Mark Headley and myself have both been working really hard over the years trying to bring more stuff into Tucson and Arizona," said Ron LaCaria, "Majestic" casting director. "We've got some great talent here, we've got some great locations, we've got 300 days of filming. So, it's ideal."

Producer Mark Headley says the film "Majestic" will premiere in China early next year.

He's now in talks with Netflix to be the U.S. distributor of the film.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

