As fans follow Wildcat basketball around the country, experts weigh in on how to have a safe trip

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN9) — As the University of Arizona Men's Basketball gear up for their next game in San Antonio against the University of Houston, many fans are ready to travel to the game. AAA Arizona experts are urging people to pack their patience at the gas pump or before they board their flight.

AAA Arizona's Aldo Vazquez said despite the high gas prices, people are still going to head out on their trips and plan to budget accordingly. For the 12 hour road trip from Tucson to San Antonio, he said it's important to check your car to make sure everything is running smoothly as well as plan out where you'll get the most cost effective gas on your route.

"People are still going to take those vacations and travel regardless of how high gas prices go," he said. "If anything people are just going to budget the cost of gasoline and include the cost of gasoline in their summer plans and be more cautious about their spending."

According to AAA, gas prices in Tucson are averaging about $4.48 per gallon and in San Antonio, prices are averaging $3.88 per gallon. Google Flights reports that flights from Tucson to San Antonio are ranging from $800 to $1,400.

For fans with travel plans to the game, there will be a Beardown Tailgate at Smoke BBQ & Sky Bar from 2:30-5:30p.m. Guests can stay to watch the game and remarks from President Robbins, UArizona Pom and Cheer, and Pride of Arizona Pep Band. You can register for this tailgate here and receive a special collectible entry pass and rally towel.

