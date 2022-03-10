Article - Local News - Wildlife officials issue predator warning

CHOCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona wildlife officials suspect a mountain lion is behind the deaths of 8 goats that were killed off Ramsey Canyon Road last week.

Arizona Game and Fish says that now makes it 16 goats that have been killed in the area located along the eastern slope of the Huachuca Mountains.

The department also says that in 2021 60 heads of stock were taken by predators.

While they're still unsure if it was all done by 1 or more mountain lions, the conditions of the goats killed last week are similar to the methods used by such animals.

The group is also warning residents in the area about feeding animals as well.

