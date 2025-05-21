Arsonist who burned down two Douglas churches moved to an Indiana prison

Eric Ridenour, who was found guilty on charges related to the burning of two Douglas churches, has been moved to a federal prison in Indiana.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Ridenour is at FCI Terre Haute, which is a medium-security prison.

In January, Ridenour was sentenced to over 36 years in prison after being found guilty of six hate crime and arson counts for burning two historic churches in Douglas in 2022.

MORE COVERAGE: Sentence handed down in Douglas church arson case

Eric Ridenour guilty on all six counts in Douglas Church arsons

