Arrest made in Marana convenience store robbery from October

A man who robbed a convenience store in Marana was tracked down and arrested several states away in a multi-agency collaborative effort.

According to a social media post from Marana Police Department, the suspect brandished a firearm at the store, demanded money from the clerk, and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash on Oct. 19.

Through an investigation, and with help from Scottsdale Police, Yuma Police and Buckeye Police, the suspect was identified as Euphus Williams.

Investigators also discovered a connection to a gray Pontiac G6. Surveillance video confirmed a vehicle matching that description arriving at the store around the time of the robbery, the post said.

A records check showed the vehicle was registered to an individual in West Virginia with ties to Williams, the post said. Williams also had an active felony warrant issued by the state of Indiana.

Through the collaborative efforts of Marana PD and several other agencies, Williams was located and taken into custody on Nov. 19 in Savannah, Georgia. He is currently being held at the Chatham County Sheriff's Detention Facility, awaiting extradition.