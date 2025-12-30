Arrest made in Goodwill shooting on Southeast side

Pima County Sheriff's Department has arrested 40-year-old Adrian William Orozco in connection with the shooting at the Goodwill Donation Center on Dec. 26.

According to a news release from PCSD, members of the PCSD robbery/assault unit, homicide unit and Pima Regional SWAT obtained and served a search warrant in connection with the shooting at just before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Orozco was taken into custody without incident near North First Avenue and East Grant Road.

Orozco has been booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on suspicion of two counts of second-degree attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of aggravated assault causing serious physical injury, one count of auto theft and one count of armed robbery.

The two victims wounded in the shooting remain in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.