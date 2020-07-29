Menu

Arrest made in fire at Arizona Democratic headquarters

Phoenix police announced Wednesday that 29-year-old Matthew Egler was booked on one count of arson of an occupied structure. Police did not disclose details about a possible motive.
Posted at 12:12 PM, Jul 29, 2020
PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities have made an arrest in a deliberately-set predawn fire that destroyed much of the Arizona and Maricopa County Democratic Party headquarters last week.

The blaze happened at about 1 a.m. last Friday in a business district a few miles from downtown Phoenix. Investigators have said evidence indicated the fire was an act of arson. The building is the longtime home for state and county Democrats.

