Arrest made in fire at Arizona Democratic headquarters

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities have made an arrest in a deliberately-set predawn fire that destroyed much of the Arizona and Maricopa County Democratic Party headquarters last week.

Phoenix police announced Wednesday that 29-year-old Matthew Egler was booked on one count of arson of an occupied structure. Police did not disclose details about a possible motive.

The blaze happened at about 1 a.m. last Friday in a business district a few miles from downtown Phoenix. Investigators have said evidence indicated the fire was an act of arson. The building is the longtime home for state and county Democrats.

