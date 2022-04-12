Army soldier sentenced to five years in prison for child porn, threatening officer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The U.S. District Court of Arizona has sentenced Jahara William Byfield, 23, of Sunrise, Florida to 60 months in prison.

Judge Jennifer G. Zipps presided dealt his sentence Friday, April 8.

Byfield plead guilty to possession of child pornography and threatening to assault or murder a federal employee.

While training at Fort Huachuca with the U.S. Army, law enforcement arrested him after discovering he had used his cellphones to get images and videos of children, including pre-pubescent minors, engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

RELATED: Civilian U.S. Army leader led child porn ring, risked US security

He was placed on pretrial release where authorities continued monitoring his computer activity.

On December 3, 2020, Byfield plead guilty to one count of possessing child pornography.

His pretrial release was revoked when he threatened to kill everyone involved in with tapping his computer(s).

Arizona's judicial system then charged him June 23, 2021 in an indictment for the threats he made.

This led him to pleading guilty on December 20, 2021 to a charge of threatening to assault or murder a federal employee.

Law enforcement will supervise him for the rest of his life upon release from prison.

Byfield is also required to register as a sec offender and complete a sex offender treatment program when he gets out.

RELATED: Third victim to file suit against state and U.S. Army for alleged physical and sexual abuse while in foster care