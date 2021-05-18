Armed suspect shot and killed by Peoria police officer

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Peoria police say one of their officers fatally shot a suspect after he pulled out a handgun. Authorities said the incident occurred Monday around 4:15 p.m. outside a Shell gas station.

The officer noticed a license plate did not match a car. He approached the driver and the two got into a physical fight. Investigators say that’s when the suspect went for a gun. The officer opened fire, hitting the suspect in the torso. Paramedics later pronounced the man dead.

No one else was injured in the shooting. The suspect has since been identified as 32-year-old Garrett Sheppard of Phoenix.

