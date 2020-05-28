Armed robbery suspect sought by Tucson police

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Police Department needs the public's help in locating/identifying an armed robbery suspect.
According to a tweet from TPD, the suspect robbed the Circle K near 12th and Drexel using a knife.
No other information was released.
TPD is asking anyone with information to call 88-CRIME.
ARMED ROBBERY: This suspect used a knife when he robbed a Circle K near 12th/Drexel. You can remain anonymous by contacted 88-Crime. @ops_south pic.twitter.com/hFel9Po8YT— TPD Robbery (@TPD_Robbery) May 28, 2020