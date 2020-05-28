Menu

Armed robbery suspect sought by Tucson police

Posted at 10:55 AM, May 28, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Police Department needs the public's help in locating/identifying an armed robbery suspect.

According to a tweet from TPD, the suspect robbed the Circle K near 12th and Drexel using a knife.

No other information was released.

TPD is asking anyone with information to call 88-CRIME.

