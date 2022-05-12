Armed robbery investigation ongoing

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking the public's help to identify four individuals suspected in an AM/PM convenience store robbery in April.

This robbery took place Monday, April 18 at the AM/PM on 2891 W. Valencia Rd.

Two suspects were armed with a black handgun and a small knife, respectively, while three of the four suspects are alleged to have held the clerk behind the counter at gunpoint.

These four suspects were reported as seen running south on Valencia Road after allegedly demanding money and the clerk's wallet and phone.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department asks that anyone with information call 911 or submit an anonymous tip at 88CRIME.org.

Detectives have shared the following descriptions of the suspects:



Suspect 1 – Male, possibly 20s, larger build, wearing a black beanie, medical mask, gray sweater, and black pants brandishing a knife

Suspect 2 – Male, possibly 20s, thin build, wearing brown ski mask, black and white sweater, black shorts, and white and red shoes. Carrying a black handgun.

Suspect 3 – Female, possibly 20s, thin build, short stature, wearing red bandana, black hoodie,black leggings, black and white converse

Suspect 4 – Male, possibly 20s, average build, short stature, wearing blue hoodie, black pants, and gray shoes.

Deputies say there is a potential reward for tips or information.